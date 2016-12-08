Seahawks Sink Vikings In Season Opener

Decatur’s Keve Aluma goes up strong for a rebound during the first half of Tuesday’s season opener. The Seahawks rolled visiting Cambridge-South Dorchester, 72-13. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team wasted no time getting a jump on its “unfinished business” campaign, routing visiting Cambridge-South Dorchester, 72-13, in front of big home crowd in the season opener on Tuesday.

Last year, the Seahawks reached the cusp of a state championship, reaching the state title game before falling to C.M. Wright in a heartbreaker. Coach B.J. Johnson and his charges took it to heart and vowed to get back to the state championship and avenge the last-second loss. The team retained its core nucleus, lost a couple of key pieces to graduation and picked up a few along the way as it prepared all summer and fall for the 2016-2017 campaign.

Tuesday provided a coming-out party of sorts for the new-look Seahawks and they did not disappoint. The big home crowd started gathering during the junior varsity game and had reached standing room only capacity by the opening tip. Right from the first tip, the Seahawks cranked up the quick-paced, up tempo offense on their end and clamped down on the Vikings in the defensive end, building a big early lead and never looking back.

The Seahawks led 26-2 after one quarter and had built its lead to 48-2. Decatur backed off a little bit in the second half and cruised to the 72-13 win in the season opener. Kevon Voyles led the Seahawks with 18 points, while Gary Briddell, a transfer from Parkside, added 16 and La’Ron added 12.