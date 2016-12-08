Second Graders At OC Elementary Exchange Pen-Pal Letters With Children From Maui

Linda Brown’s second graders at Ocean City Elementary School are exchanging pen-pal letters with children at Kihei Elementary School in Maui. Their teacher is Mrs. Bentley, who happens to be Brown’s daughter. Pictured, back, are Lylla Bergeman, James Bergey and Joseph Palmisano, and, front, Ronin Brooks and Ashley Conway.