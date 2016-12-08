‘Shore Gives More’ Campaign Raises $88K

Worcester County G.O.L.D. volunteers Bonnie Machen and Sandy Reifsnyder receive an “Early Bird” incentive check of $250 from Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore President Erica Joseph and Program Director Heather Mahler. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore raised more than $88,000 during its second annual “Shore Gives More” campaign.

The foundation’s online campaign allowed individuals to find charities from Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset counties and give them the opportunity to donate on one site.

“The Community Foundation serves a diverse audience of organizations,” CFES President Erica Joseph said. “When donors go to that site, there were so many causes they could support.”

Joseph said this year’s online contributions outperformed last year’s event tenfold, and the number of participating charities more than doubled in size.

“It networked people from around the country who were able to participate because it was online,” she said.

A majority of charities received donations from residents in Maryland and Delaware, but Joseph said individuals from 17 other states gave to local organizations. Approximately 410 different donors made 832 various donations to 55 participating charities from Nov. 29 (“Giving Tuesday”) to Dec. 2.

Many organizations in Worcester County alone saw a significant increase in donations from the year prior, according to participants.

The Worcester County Developmental Center (WCDC) in Newark raised $100 in last year’s campaign, according to Alexandra Jones, supported employment training specialist with the center.

As of Wednesday, she said the WCDC has received $2,210, not including checks that have yet to be counted. Jones said she expects this number to increase in the days to come, and money donated to the WCDC will benefit its Inner Ocean Seaweed Soap Company, which will employ 15 adults with special needs.

“It was extremely successful on our end,” she said. “I had a goal in mind of $1,000, but I could only do so much as a person.”

Officials with CFES gave each participating organization a media toolkit in the weeks leading up to the campaign, according to Jones. The kit provided organizations with graphics, tailored Facebook statuses and other design tools that facilitated the advertising aspect.

“It made this possible for organizations that would have a difficult time promoting themselves,” Worcester County G.O.L.D. Executive Director Claire Otterbein said. “We were super excited and really impressed. They went all out, and it made everything way easier.”

She said the “Shore Gives More” campaign and its media toolkit helped her organization raise three times more money than the year prior. Otterbein said contributions increased from $400 to $1,020.

However, she said the organization also received a $250 “early bird donation” prize and additional toy drive contributions of $200.

Worcester County G.O.L.D. will use the money for this year’s holiday season, according to Otterbein. Any money not used will be placed into next year’s donations.

“It was overwhelming,” she said. “I think it was wonderful.”

Stacey Weisner, president and CEO of the Delmarva Discovery Center in Pocomoke, said a lot of training and planning went into making this year’s campaign a success.

“Local non-profits would not nearly be as successful without them,” she said. “They add an air of credibility.”

This year, Weisner said the Discovery Center received more than $2,500, including a $500 bonus from CFES partners.

“Next year, [the Community Foundation] will top $100,000,” she exclaimed.

The Discovery Center will now use the money to finish their handicap-accessible touch tank, which will open the first of the year.

Joseph said the community’s effort made this year’s global “Giving Tuesday” event grow 44 percent, according to the Giving Tuesday Data Project. People in 98 countries donated $168 million in online contributions and 1.56 million gifts as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Our community is tremendously generous,” she said. “There are many struggling economically, but the Lower Shore demonstrates that they are willing to step up.”

Instead of competing for dollars, Joseph said the community came together.

“When organizations partner, it really strengthens the campaign,” she said. “I want to thank the community for being a part of it.”