Slots Brought In $3.8M At Ocean Downs In November

BERLIN — On the eve of the opening of the state’s sixth casino at National Harbor, Maryland lottery officials this week released the November figures for the state’s five operating casinos, revealing the gaming facilities generated nearly $92 million during the month.

The Maryland Live casino in Anne Arundel County continued to generate the lion’s share of the state’s casino revenue during the month of November at over $50 million, or more than half of the entire statewide figure. The Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore was the second highest revenue generator during the month, coming in at over $28 million.

Closer to home, the Casino at Ocean Downs in Berlin generated roughly $3.8 million from its 798 slot machines during the month of November. The Casino at Ocean Downs’ gross gaming revenue per machine per day during the month was $158. The November numbers for the Casino at Ocean Downs reflect a modest increase of just under 2 percent over the same month last year.