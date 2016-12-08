Things I Like – December 9, 2016

The first night after putting Christmas lights up at home

Stories about keeping the faith

Christmas songs in church

Winning a raffle

Organ donors

Jimmy V’s ESPY speech

Hardwood floors that don’t scratch

Tequila Mockingbird’s queso

College basketball upsets

Getting Christmas cards in the mail

Shopping local

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.