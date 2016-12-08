Things To Do Around Town – December 09, 2016

Dec. 9: “Jazzin’ At The Glitz” Musical Comedy

Presented by Versakats Inc., a local, non-profit performance group. Crystal Ballroom, Clarion Fontainebleau, Ocean City. Tickets: $45 includes buffet dinner at 6 p.m. followed by show at 7 p.m. Net proceeds from the performances benefit ovarian cancer research. Features a late 1920s theme, more than 20 songs. Guests are invited to dress in period costume (optional) and sing along. 410-726-1234; 410-250-4689.

Dec. 9: The Spirit Of The Season

4:30-6:30 p.m. Second Friday fundraiser dinner. Chicken, green beans, baked potato, salad and dessert. Adults: $15; children under 9: $5. Tickets in advance: 443-614-2518. Free Christmas concert at 7 p.m. featuring Elsworth Wheatley and Ty Thopson. Love offering to benefit the Organ Fund. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin.

Dec. 9-10: Christmas Bargain Book Sale

Friday, Noon-4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Ocean City Branch, Worcester County Library. Get a bundle of books for $2; fill a gift bag for $3. 410-524-1818.

Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Dec. 23: FORGE

FORGE Youth and Family Academy, 6:30-8:30 p.m. House of Mercy, Route 113, Selbyville, Del. Food, dancing, games, life lessons. All ages welcome. Free to the public. Parents can drop off or stay for the festivities. 443-366-2813; www.forge-youth.org.

Dec. 10: Church Dinner

4-6 p.m. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin. Sub, beverage, chips and cookie for $10; children: $4; under 5 eat free. Small soup: $3; large: $5. Eat-in/carry-out. Free delivery in Berlin town limits. Police/fire (EMS)/veterans get $1 off their meal. Cookie trays: $10. Credit cards accepted. Pre-order dinners or cookie trays: 443-493-1048.

Dec. 10: Children’s Christmas Party

11 a.m. Ocean City Branch, Worcester County Library. Stories with Santa, refreshments. 410-524-1818.

Dec. 10: Christmas Cookie Walk

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Homemade fancy cookies sold by the pound. Make your own selections. Christmas white elephant room. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. 410-213-8238; bdm58oct@comcast.net.

Dec. 10: Holiday Craft Fair

Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop #2173. Crafters wanted. Crafts/vendors, Chinese auction. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast served by scouts. Santa for the kids. 443-365-1225.

Dec. 10: Milton Holiday House Tour

2:30-6:30 p.m. Historic home tour of 13 destinations decorated for the holidays. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 day of the event. 302-329-9738 or 302-354-8470.

Dec. 10: Breakfast With Santa

8-10:30 a.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Hosted by United Methodist Men. Large, home-cooked breakfast buffet, scrapple, sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits, fruit and pancakes. Ages 12-adult: $8. 443-880-8804.

Dec. 10: Ocean Pines Anglers Club

9:30 a.m. Ocean Pines Library. Speaker: Bill O’Brien, owner of Shore tackle & Custom Rods, discussing inshore fishing for striped bass. Members reminded to bring a canned good or donation for Diakonia shelter. All are welcome. 410-641-7662.

Dec. 11: Lower Shore Resource Parent Association Christmas Party

4-7 p.m. Pot-luck dinner. Delmarvalous Occasions Ballroom, second floor, City Center, 213 West Main St., Salisbury. vincent.knoepfel@g-mail.com.

Dec. 11, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19 All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7:30-10:30 a.m. (or until sold out). Berlin Fire Hall, Main Street. Adults: $9; Carry-outs: $7; Children 5-12 years: $5; Children under 5 eat free (prices subject to change without notice). Menu: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, hash browns, waffles, biscuits, coffee, milk and juice.

Dec. 16: Pines Tones Chorus Christmas Concert

Atlantic United Methodist Church, Baltimore Avenue and 4th Street, Ocean City. Free admission; offering will be received. Refreshments after the concert. 410-208-2682; 410-289-7373.

Dec. 17: Flapjack Breakfast Fundraiser

8-10 a.m. Applebee’s, West Ocean City. Sponsor: Ladies Auxiliary of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company. Funds raised to help firefighters and cadet program. Appearance by Santa. Tickets: $8; $4 for children 6 and under. 443-359-2014.

Dec. 17: “Deck The Paws” Kitten Yoga

3-5 p.m. Zenna Wellness Studio, 10 South Main St., Berlin. Participants will practice yoga alongside adoptable, cuddly, playful kittens from the Worcester County Humane Society. Class open to ages 9 and older; no prior yoga experience required. Minors must have a parent present. Participants encouraged to bring yoga mats if they have one; otherwise, one will be provided. Spaces are limited and class will fill up quickly. All proceeds go directly to the care of the animals at the no-kill shelter. Reservations: 443-373-7069.

Dec. 17: Parents “Time-Out”

2-5 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Relax or handle holiday preparations. Free afternoon of activities, crafts and games. Space is limited; reserve a spot: 443-614-3870.

Dec. 18: Dark Night Worship

7 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. For those not feeling the joy of the Christmas season (grieveing, suffering, feeling lonely). Quiet music, lighted candles, comforting Scripture and readings. 410-641-5194.

Dec. 19: Card-Making For Adults

2 p.m. Ocean City Branch, Worcester County Library. Create homemade Christmas cards, listen to music and enjoy refreshments. 410-524-1818.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Family Worship

7 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Children’s Nativity pageant, Christmas carols, Holy Communion and candle-lighting. 410-641-5195.

Jan. 3: Family Night “PJ Party”

5:30 p.m. Ocean City Branch, Worcester County Library. Come in PJs, read bedtime stories, have coloring sheets and nighttime snacks. For children 3 years old and their caregivers. 410-524-1818.

Jan. 25: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Cash bar is open. Full meal for only $7. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. 410-524-7994.

Jan. 15: God’s Country Crossroads Gospel Concert

6 p.m. Friendship United Methodist Church, 10537 Friendship Rd., Berlin. No tickets required. Love offering. Refreshments following concert. www.friendshipchurch.us.