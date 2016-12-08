Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 9, 2016

The Stephen Decatur Hotel was built on the north corner of 12th Street and the Boardwalk in 1930.

One of Ocean City’s most upscale hotels, its clientele included many business and political figures from Baltimore. The lobby featured two large fireplaces and the four tall columns supporting the porch roof were one of the most recognizable features on the Boardwalk.

The hotel suffered serious damage in the famous March Storm of 1962 but was repaired and back in business by Memorial Day 10 weeks later.

The Stephen Decatur Hotel was razed in the fall of 1977 and replaced by the Decatur House condominium the following year.

Postcard from Bunk Mann’s collection