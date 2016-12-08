We Remember Those We Have Lost – December 9, 2016

Carroll Adreon Andrews

BERLIN — Carroll Adreon Andrews, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 at Catered Living in Ocean Pines.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Frederick A. and Emma Ramming Andrews. He was preceded in death by his beloved first wife and mother of his children, Hazel Sprague Andrews. He is survived by his children, Debra Sue Andrews, Paul Adreon Andrews and his wife Vicki, and Nancy Evelyn Andrews and her partner Dru Colbert.

In addition to his children, he is also survived by his present wife Marla, his step-daughter Julie Economos and her husband Jim, five grandchildren (Katie, Matt, Cynthia, Jillian and Lindsey), and seven nieces and nephews. He leaves a brother, Clarence E. Andrews of Severna Park, and two sisters, Emma Mae Marco and Dorothy A. Sarter both of Ocean Pines.

Dr. Andrews graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1943, and joined the United States Navy where he continued his education, enrolling in the V12 program. After 12 years of service he went to work for IBM as a Systems Engineer where he worked for the majority of his career. During his employment at IBM, he received his Doctorate in Electrical Engineering from Syracuse University. He was an active yachtsman and former Commodore of the National Yacht Club and Maryland Capital Yacht Club. After retiring to Ocean Pines, he became an active member of the Widow and Widowers Club.

A gathering of family and friends was held at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Interment will be in Colesville Cemetery in Silver Spring, Md. on Dec. 9, 2016 at 1 p.m. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Robert Michael Dennis

SELBYVILLE — Robert Michael Dennis, 81, previously of Selbyville, Del, passed away Monday, Dec. 5 at his Hendersonville, N.C. home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Dennis and Marie Dennis Gorman; his first wife, Jeanella Walters; second wife, Sharon Dennis; a brother, Jerry Gorman; and two sisters, Cecile Butler and Suzanne Gorman.

Mr. Dennis grew up in Washington, D.C. and attended school at St. Teresa Catholic High School. He served in the US Marine Corps. Bob was an avid sports fan. He loved the Washington Redskins, the Washington Nationals, the University of Maryland Terps and local sports.

He was a faithful Catholic and was a member at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Hendersonville Elks Lodge #1616, the V.F.W. Post and the American Legion.

Mr. Dennis is survived by a son, Michael Dennis and wife Laura, of Frederick Md.; a daughter, Suzanne Dennis Celtrick and husband George of Hendersonville; five grandchildren, Sean, Rebecca, and Marley Dennis and Octavia and Jeanella Celtrick; sisters, Ronnie Kissinger, Maureen Long, Ann Nolan, Jean Gorman, Cristine Diroll, Lynn Eyre and Donna Lucas; a brother, Jimmy Gorman; several nieces and nephews; and his canine companion, Spider.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 at the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Hendersonville, N.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Condolence cards may be sent to the family at PO Box 1536 Mountain Home, N.C. 28758.