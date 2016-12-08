What’s Your Sign? December 9, 2016

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Make your holiday preparations one step at a time in order to avoid being overwhelmed and leaving things undone. That confusing family situation continues to work itself out.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Ease this year’s holiday money pressures by letting your thrifty side guide you as you look for those perfect gifts that typically reflect your good taste and love of beauty.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You’ll have a good handle on potential holiday problems if you delegate tasks to family members, friends or co-workers — most of whom will be more than happy to help out.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Right now you are especially vulnerable to holiday scams that seek to take advantage of your generosity. Best advice: Check them out before you send out your checks.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The upcoming holiday season gives the Big Cat much to purr about. Relationships grow stronger, and new opportunities loom on the horizon, just waiting to be pounced on.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A changing situation brings conflicting advice about how to go forward with your holiday plans. Your best bet: Make the decision you feel most comfortable with.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Holiday plans get back on track after some confusion about the direction you expected to take. A potentially troublesome money matter needs your immediate attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your holiday preparations are on track. But you need to confront a personal situation while you can still keep it from overwhelming everything else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Tight financial matters ease a bit during this holiday season. But the sagacious Sagittarian is well-advised to keep a tight hold on the reins while shopping for gifts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Don’t put off making decisions about this year’s holiday celebrations, despite the negative comments you’ve been getting from several quarters. Do it NOW!AQUARIUS (January 20 to February 18) The holidays will bring new friends and new opportunities. Meanwhile, be careful to use your energy wisely as you go about making holiday preparations.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): There’s good news coming from a most unlikely source. And it could turn out to be one of the best holiday gifts you have had in years. Remember to stay positive.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are respected for your honesty and loyalty. You make friends slowly — but with rare exceptions, they’re in your life forever.

