Worcester Girls Off To Fast 4-0 Start

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team got its season off to a fast start, sweeping its first four games in impressive fashion to jump out to an early 4-0 record.

Coach Scot Dailey’s deep and talented Mallards feature seven seniors among the 10 players on the veteran roster. Returning seniors include Leigh and Regan Lingo, Madison Bescak, Karlie Southcomb, Eva Parks, Katie Emche and Melissa Laws. Rounding out the roster are a pair of sophomores, Hailey and Hannah Merritt, along with freshman Emily Copeland. The Mallards went 13-7 last year and won the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship.

The Mallards got their season underway last Wednesday with a 40-12 rout of Holly Grove on the road and followed that with a 33-21 win over Delmar last Friday. On Saturday, the Worcester girls faced an always tough Indian River team on the road and came away with a 34-25 win. Back at home on Monday, the Mallards cruised past Arcadia to improve to 4-0.

The Worcester girls get into the meat of the first part of their ESIAC schedule this week with a pair of home games including Salisbury School on Friday and Salisbury Christian next Monday. The Mallards close out their pre-holiday schedule with a pair of road games including Gunston on December 16 and Woodbridge on December 19.