Worcester Prep National Honor Society Sponsors “Pajama Drive”

by
students-a

To help make the holidays a little warmer for those less fortunate in the community, the Worcester Preparatory School National Honor Society sponsored a “Pajama Drive” for the Pajama Program Eastern Shore Chapter. Scholastic Books, a partner of the Pajama Program, donated a new book to accompany each pair of the donated pajamas. Pictured, from left, are NHS student representatives Grace Nichols, Deborah Marini, WPS English teacher and NHS advisor Kathleen Otway, Pajama Program Volunteer Mary Anna Pavlos and Reese Gittelman. Submitted Photos