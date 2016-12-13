‘Light Up Downtown’ Campaign Leads To Six New Holiday Displays

Photo courtesy of Downtown Association

OCEAN CITY – Nearly five years after starting a campaign to reintroduce light displays in south Ocean City, the Downtown Association has purchased six new structures for this year’s holiday season.

Kevin Gibbs, chair of the association’s “Light Up Downtown” program, said the campaign raised more than $25,000 for the displays and recruited the help of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC), community members and the support of the Mayor and Council to carry out the initiative.

“This is to light up Ocean City, not just the downtown area,” he said. “We need to work together.”

Prior to the campaign’s start in 2012, Joe Manganello, vice president of the association, said the Town of Ocean City displayed lights at the Inlet parking lot. There was a drive-thru display as well as others set up on the beach. But the structures were ultimately moved to Winterfest of Lights.

“After many years of being on display, the weather conditions took its toll on them,” Manganello said. “Except for a few displays like the ones the Trimpers set up, we kept hearing from people that they missed the lights being downtown.”

Originally, the Downtown Association started weekly fundraising events at Sunset Park each Friday in December. But Manganello said the blustery conditions made it hard to attract a large crowd and raise money quickly.

Last year, Gibbs and his father, Bill, who own the Dough Roller Restaurants, volunteered to organize a charity golf tournament earlier this fall entitled “Trick or Tee”. The proceeds were then placed into the campaign.

Glenn Irwin, executive director for the OCDC, said the corporation acted as a conduit for the donations. Businesses, organizations and individuals wishing to contribute to the downtown lights would give money in OCDC’s name.

“Our role was to manage the money,” he said. “A long list of people were involved, and they raised close to $30,000.”

Gibbs said each display ranges in cost depending on the size of the structure, but prices usually start at $750.

“I would essentially love to see sponsored lights,” he said. “I would really like to get that ball rolling.”

Gibbs said he will meet with the mayor and city council in January or February to present a plan for decorated the town in future seasons.

“This is going to have to be a city wide, community effort,” he said.

Although many businesses and organizations donated to the campaign, Gibbs said Sarge Garlitz, public relations officer for American Legion Post 166 picked up the steam for his organization.

When he heard of the DTA’s “Light Up Downtown” program, Garlitz said he gathered the support of Post 166 members to contribute money for a light display within the Philadelphia Avenue ball field that honored military veterans. The display depicts a row of combat soldiers and the American flag.

“Our membership thought this was an excellent idea for this location,” he said. “It will be an asset to the association for what they are trying to do. Now they can use this to market the rest of the plan.”

City officials have already installed the six displays. The other five depict elves, penguins, snowballs, a snowman and a menorah, to honor deceased community members Albert Berger and Harold Greenspan.

In addition to these lights, the Town of Ocean City has donated 20 wreaths for downtown businesses to display.

The program hopes to add one new light structure each year, according to Gibbs, and said the six displays will get the ball rolling.

“We want to turn Ocean City into a much more vibrant community,” he said. “We can see it grow a little.”

Manganello said the “Light Up Downtown” program can attribute its success to government officials, city employees, and community members for their involvement.

“We are bringing the lights back to downtown,” he said. “Next year, and year after, and the year after, we will be bringing more.”