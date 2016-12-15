A Week In Business – December 16, 2016

Sheppard Realty celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Main Street in Berlin with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its newly remodeled office during last Friday’s arts stroll. Above, owner Jenny Sheppard is surrounded by employees and supporters, including Delegate Mary Beth Carozza and Mayor Gee Williams. Submitted Photo

Inventory Surge Reported

BERLIN — Increased inventory is propelling sales activity on the Lower Eastern Shore, according to the latest figures from the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR).

November saw an 18.4-percent increase in new local listings compared to the same time last year in Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties. Individually, Wicomico single family home listings jumped by 32.9 percent, Somerset increased by 13.3 percent and Worcester increased by 6.7 percent.

New contract, or pending sales, activity increased overall by 11.6 percent. Single family home contract starts increased by 26.7 percent in Worcester County and by 27.8 percent in Somerset County. Single family home contracts decreased by 9 percent in Worcester County. Condominium contracts increased by 20.8 percent in Worcester County, while condominium contracts in Wicomico County decreased by 44.4 percent. Condominium contract activity in Somerset County remained steady.

Settlements in all three counties were up slightly, by 1.5 percent overall. Single family home settlements increased by 35.8 percent in Wicomico County and by 8.3 percent in Somerset County. Worcester County condominium settlements saw a 4.8 percent increase, while Worcester County single family home settlements saw a 22.1 percent decrease.

Days on market were largely down by 9.6 percent in November. Listing prices were up by 8.6 percent and sales prices were up by 10 percent.

“The recent increased availability of inventory has been a great boost for the local market,” said CAR President Don Bailey. “Of course, things may now slow down a bit during the holidays as potential buyers and sellers shift their attention to their families. But it’s great to see a new sense of confidence among sellers, and it’s equally great to see that surge in activity be validated by eager buyers.”

Leadership Program Completed

BERLIN — Leadership Maryland announced Stacey Weisner, President and CEO of the Delmarva Discovery Center and Museum, recently completed the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.

Weisner was one of 49 applicants chosen by a selection committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The Class of 2016 reflects a cross-section of the state, including diversity of geographic location, profession, ethnicity and gender.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I congratulate the Class of 2016 for a memorable year, and I encourage each of them to think of this milestone not as the end of their program, but as the beginning of their membership in a very special club,” said Leadership Maryland Board Chairman Eric Brotman ‘09, president and managing principal, Brotman Financial Group. “Each of these individuals is now armed with new relationships and perspectives which will serve them as leaders, and therefore will serve organizations of all types across the state for many years to come.”

Weisner added, “This was the best professional leadership training and networking I have ever attended. I am also appreciative of my Board of Directors who encouraged me through the eight months. This investment has already paid for itself in dividends.”