Authorities Issue Reminders After Recent Surge In Theft From Vehicles

WEST OCEAN CITY — After a rash of thefts from vehicles, allied law enforcement agencies on Tuesday executed a search warrant at a suspected residence in West Ocean City and recovered several dozen ladies’ purses and wallets.

Law enforcement officials have been investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles in practically every area of northern Worcester from Ocean City to West Ocean City and from Ocean Pines to the Glen Riddle community to the Wal-Mart in Berlin in recent days. It is believed that over 200 vehicles were broken into by unnamed suspects.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) has taken the lead on the investigation into the thefts. On Tuesday, WCBI detectives, with assistance from the Ocean City Police Department, Ocean Pines Police, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police, executed a search warrant at an unoccupied residence in West Ocean City.

WCBI detectives executed the warrant and recovered several dozen ladies’ purses and wallets that were taken by the unnamed suspect or suspects from unlocked vehicles. However, the wallets and purses had no identification in them. As a result, WCBI detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victims. Anyone who has been a victim of theft from their vehicle is urged to contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1111, or the Maryland State Police at 410-641-3101 to report the thefts as soon as possible and presumable to help law enforcement build a case against the unnamed suspect or suspects.

Meanwhile, practically every law enforcement agency in the north end of Worcester County is reporting a spike in the number of thefts from vehicles although it is uncertain if the cases are related. In Ocean Pines, for example, police are currently investigating a total of 15 cases. The thefts have occurred in South Ocean Pines in the King Richard, Camelot and Robin Hood areas, as well as in north Ocean Pines in the areas of Sandyhook and Birdsnest roads. In each case, the thefts were from unlocked vehicles and it appears money and electronics have been the targets.

Ocean Pines Police are reminding residents to be extra vigilant in locking their vehicles and to report any suspicious activity. Anyone with information on the cases in Ocean Pines is asked to contact Detective Tish Ottey at 410-641-7747.

The Maryland State Police are also advising area residents there has been an increase in vehicle tampering and thefts from vehicles along with reports of both residential and commercial burglaries. Residents are urged to lock their vehicles and home doors, keep exterior lights on and activate alarm systems when available.