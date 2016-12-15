Decatur Girls Cruise Past Warriors, 35-17

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team doubled up county rival Pocomoke, 35-17, on the road on Tuesday in a low-scoring, error-plagued game to remain unbeaten thus far with a 4-0 record.

It’s always special went Worcester County rivals Decatur and Pocomoke get together in girls’ varsity basketball and this year is even more unique. Pocomoke is now coached by Corey Zimmer, who is the brother of Decatur coach Katie Coates. The two teams met for the first time this season on Tuesday at Pocomoke and while there was a feel-good vibe from the family reunion of sorts, the action on the court was intense with numerous fouls and turnovers by both teams.

When the dust settled, it was Decatur coming out on top with the 35-17 win. Amya Mumford led Decatur with nine points and 11 rebounds, while Lexie VanKirk scored eight and grabbed six rebounds. Savannah Schultz also added six points. The Seahawks led 10-3 after one quarter and took a 19-7 lead into halftime.

The win on Tuesday improved Decatur’s record to a perfect 4-0 on the young season. The early streak also includes wins over Cambridge-South Dorchester, Colonel Richardson and Crisfield. Against Crisfield last week, VanKirk scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Mumford scored 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Against Colonel Richardson, Mumford led the way with 22 points, while VanKirk scored 14 and Schultz added six.