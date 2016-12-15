Decatur Swim Teams Start Perfect 3-0

BERLIN- Decatur’s boys’ and girls’ varsity swimming teams are both unbeaten at 3-0 at cruising past host Cambridge-South Dorchester on Tuesday.

The Decatur boys beat the Vikings, 129-41, while the Seahawk girls rolled to a 115-55 win over Cambridge-South Dorchester. Last week, the Decatur boys beat Pocomoke, 134-19, while the girls beat the Warriors, 137-16. Both teams have started the season with perfect 3-0 marks.