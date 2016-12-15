Decatur Wrestlers Fall 38-34 In Opener

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wresting team opened its season with a 38-34 loss to North Caroline last week in a match during which the Seahawks rallied from deficits on multiple occasions.

North Caroline got off to a fast start with three wins at 170, 182 and 195 to take a quick 15-0 lead. Decatur battled back, however, and got a win by Jian Joobeen over North Caroline’s Noah Schall at 220 to cut the lead to 15-6. Decatur’s Ean Spencer beat North Caroline’s Jarrett Cooper at 285 to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 15-12 with a lot of wrestling still to come.

North Caroline got a win at 106 to extend its lead to 21-12, but Decatur’s Cade Solito responded with a big win over Cody Groves at 113 to cut the North Caroline lead to 21-18. A win by North Caroline at 120 extended the lead to 24-18. Decatur’s Robert Kaminski then beat North Caroline’s Rhian Silsley at 126 to tie the match at 24-24 with five bouts remaining.

North Caroline pulled away again with wins at 132 and 138 to push its lead back to 32-24 with time slipping away for the Seahawks. However, Decatur’s Andy McKahan won by forfeit at 145 to pull the Seahawks closer at 32-30. Decatur’s Jaron Purnell beat North Caroline’s Trenton Hillard at 152 to give the Seahawks their first lead at 34-32 with one bout remaining. However, the Bulldogs won the final bout of the match at 160 to pull out the narrow 38-34 win over the Seahawks.