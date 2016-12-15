Kiwanis Key Club Members At SD High Participated In Red Kettle Drive

Congressional Coalition Opposes Canyon Designation; Letter Calls Out ‘Additional Financial Stresses’ OCEAN CITY — Days after the Ocean City Mayor and Council fired off a letter last week opposing the designation of the Baltimore Canyon as the nation’s first Urban National Marine Sanctuary, a coalition of U.S Congressmen sent a letter of their own to a federal official who could ultimately make the decision. In October,… Read more »

Ocean City Exploring ‘Pay By Plate’ Parking System Over Current ‘Pay And Display’ OCEAN CITY – Ocean City’s transportation committee is considering recommendations to upgrade or replace existing payment methods at the Inlet, along streets and in public parking lots. At Tuesday’s meeting, Public Works Deputy Director John VanFossen presented members with options that could replace faulty equipment, expedite the payment process and allow police to affectively enforce… Read more »

Owners Turn Abandoned Building On Route 611 Into New Assateague Island Surf Shop BERLIN – The age-old adage “location, location, location” is considered the first, and most important, rule in real estate. So when Denny Riordon and Nancy Sweeney first came across an empty building along Stephen Decatur Highway, a frequented roadway that links West Ocean City to Assateague Island, they realized its potential. “It had no for-rent… Read more »