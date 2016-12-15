Kiwanis Key Club Members At SD High Participated In Red Kettle Drive

by
students-f

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City annually rings the bell for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Drive at Christmas time. The past several years the club-sponsored Key Club at Stephen Decatur High School has also participated. Juniors Mackenzi Wagner and Caroline Kurtz are shown working a shift this month.