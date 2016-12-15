Mallards Sweep Pair, Improve To 7-0

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team rolled past a pair of Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) foes this week to improve to a perfect 7-0 on the season.

The Mallards routed Salisbury School, 46-17, at home last Friday and beat Salisbury Christian by nearly the same score at home on Monday, 47-19. With the pair of wins, the Worcester girls are now a perfect 7-0 on the season. The streak started with a 40-12 rout of Holly Grove in the season opener back on November 30.

The hectic early schedule has seen the Worcester girls play seven games in less than two weeks and they have answered the call in each thus far. The streak also includes wins over Delmar, Indian River, Arcadia and Delmarva Christian. The Mallards finish off the early part of their schedule with road games against Gunston on Friday and Woodbridge next Monday before taking a break for the holidays. They return home on January 4 against Holly Grove.