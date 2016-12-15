Pine-eer Craft Club Decorates Tree To Help Celebrate Ocean Pines “Light Up The Park” Celebration

by
community-c

Pine-eer Craft Club decorated a tree in front of their Gift and Artisan Shop to help celebrate the Ocean Pines “Light Up The Park” celebration. The tree is covered in small snow people made from tree branches and bright red sleds created from popsicle sticks as well as white poinsettias and pine cones. Pictured are Carol Mills, Nancy Welsh, Sarah Hammer, Louise Lassiter, Lois Schultz and Luz Castillo.