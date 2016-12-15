SD High School Faculty Members Raise Money For Family Of Colleague

by
community-a

The month of November gave several faculty members at Stephen Decatur High School the opportunity to help a colleague. “No Shave November” allowed some of the male staff to abandon their razors for a month while raising over $200 to help the family of long-time history teacher and coach Bob Knox, whose grandson is suffering from a life-threatening brain tumor.  Pictured, back from left, are Assistant Principal Ryan Cowder, Larry Ryan, Jason Pylypczuk, Tyler Riley, Assistant Principal Mark Flynn, Stan Griffin and Tom Hinkle; and, front, Fred Billings, Dale Krantz, Knox, Principal Tom Zimmer, Dan Stearman and Brian Phillips. Submitted Photos