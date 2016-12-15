Seahawks Track Teams Solid In 1st Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid team performances in the opening Bayside Conference meet last week along with several strong individual performances.

The Decatur girls finished sixth overall among the 14 Bayside schools represented in the first meet of the season. Smyrna was first, Bennett was second and Kent Island was third. The Decatur boys finished seventh overall among the 15 schools represented in the meet with Lake Forest finishing first, North Caroline finishing second and Smyrna finishing third.

On the boys’ side, Decatur’s Cameron James finished fourth in the 1,600. In the 3,200, Decatur’s Jack Reimer finished fourth, Javier Hernandez was seventh and Ethan Janson was 10th. Kevin Beck finished third in the 800. In the field events, Jared Massey finished third in the triple jump and seventh in the long jump. Patrick Miller finished eighth in the shot put. In the relays, Decatur was second in the 4×800 and eighth in the 4×200.

On the girls’ side, Decatur’s Alyssa Romano finished sixth in the 300 and Peyton Dunham was seventh in the 3,200. Alyssa Romano also finished fifth in the 500, while Adrianna Serpe was eighth in the 55-meter hurdles. In the relays, Decatur finished fifth in the 4×800, fifth in the 4×400 and seventh in the 4×200.

The Decatur girls did well in the field events with Bethany Williams finishing second in the high jump and Christina Romano finishing eighth. Jillian Mitrecic was second in the pole vault, while Abbie Baker was seventh. Khalin Wise finished eighth in the long jump and 10th in the shot put.