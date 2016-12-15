SoDel Cares Donates $4,000 To Primeros Pasos

by
community-e

SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, a hospitality group with nine coastal-area restaurants, recently donated $4,000 to the Primeros Pasos, an early childhood care and education center in Georgetown. Pictured, from left, are Sandy Baker, president of the board of Primeros Pasos; J. Thomas Sturgis, vice president of the board; Emma Roughton, general manager of Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria in Fenwick Island; and Lindsey Barry, controller for SoDel Concepts.