Things To Do Around Town – December 16, 2016

Dec. 16, Dec. 23: FORGE

FORGE Youth and Family Academy, 6:30-8:30 p.m. House of Mercy, Route 113, Selbyville, Del. Food, dancing, games, life lessons. All ages welcome. Free to the public. Parents can drop off or stay for the festivities. 443-366-2813; www.forgeouth.org.

Dec. 16: Pine Tones Chorus Christmas Concert

Atlantic United Methodist Church, Baltimore Avenue and 4th Street, Ocean City. Free admission; offering will be received. Refreshments after the concert. 410-208-2682; 410-289-7373.

Dec. 17: Christ Birthday Celebration

5 p.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Evening begins with a fellowship dinner followed by scripture, special music and singing of old hymns by candlelight. 443-880-8804.

Dec. 17: Flapjack Breakfast Fundraiser

8-10 a.m. Applebee’s, West Ocean City. Sponsor: Ladies Auxiliary of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company. Funds raised to help firefighters and cadet program. Appearance by Santa. Tickets: $8; $4 for children 6 and under. 443-359-2014.

Dec. 17: “Deck The Paws” Kitten Yoga

3-5 p.m. Zenna Wellness Studio, 10 South Main St., Berlin. Participants will practice yoga alongside adoptable, cuddly, playful kittens from the Worcester County Humane Society. Class open to ages 9 and older; no prior yoga experience required. Minors must have a parent present. Participants encouraged to bring yoga mats if they have one; otherwise, one will be provided. Spaces are limited and class will fill up quickly. All proceeds go directly to the care of the animals at the no-kill shelter. Reservations: 443-373-7069.

Dec. 17: Parents “Time-Out”

2-5 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Ber-lin. Relax or handle holiday preparations. Free afternoon of activities, crafts and games. Space is limited; reserve a spot: 443-614-3870.

Dec. 18: Benefit For Heroin Treatment

2-8 p.m. Johnny’s Pizza Pub, 56th Street, Ocean City. All-you-can-eat pizza, salad, sodas and Klondike bar dessert. $10. Open mic from 2-6 p.m. with Randy Lee Ashcraft. EMTs and Matt James will discuss rescue and the heroin epidemic. A recovered addict will speak. Brian’s Christmas Songbook, featuring Melissa Alesi and Lauren Glick, will be played 6-8 p.m. CDs will be sold, with $1 from each benefiting heroin treatment. Appearances by musicians on the CD expected.

Dec. 18: Dark Night Worship

7 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. For those not feeling the joy of the Christmas season (grieveing, suffering, feeling lone-ly). Quiet music, lighted candles, comforting Scripture and readings. 410-641-5194.

Dec. 19: Card-Making For Adults

2 p.m. Ocean City Branch, Worcester County Library. Create homemade Christmas cards, listen to music and enjoy refreshments. 410-524-1818.

Dec. 21: The Gifts Of Christmas

Special Advent series, 6:30 p.m. Fellowship and discussion of the gifts of Christmas. www.theodysseychurch.com.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Family Worship

7 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Children’s Nativity pageant, Christmas carols, Holy Communion and candle-lighting. 410-641-5195.

Dec. 24: Christmas Celebration

7 p.m. Join the Odyssey Church to celebrate the true gifts of Christmas: Hope, love, joy and peace. Busy bags for children, lighting of Advent wreath, relevant message, candle-lighting and a birthday celebration for Jesus. Everyone is invited. www.theodysseychurch.com.

Jan. 3: Family Night “PJ Party”

5:30 p.m. Ocean City Branch, Worcester County Library. Come in PJs, read bedtime stories, have coloring sheets and nighttime snacks. For children 3 years old and their caregivers. 410-524-1818.

Jan. 6: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Anyone interested in joining the all-volunteer group is welcome to attend. cbreeze601-@verizon.net.

Jan. 15: God’s Country Crossroads Gospel Concert

6 p.m. Friendship United Methodist Church, 10537 Friendship Rd., Berlin. No tickets required. Love offering. Refreshments following concert. www.frienship-church.us.

Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19 All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7:30-10:30 a.m. (or until sold out). Berlin Fire Hall, Main Street. Adults: $9; Carry-outs: $7; Children 5-12 years: $5; Children under 5 eat free (prices subject to change without notice). Menu: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, hash browns, waffles, biscuits, coffee, milk and juice.

Jan. 25: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Cash bar is open. Full meal for only $7. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. 410-524-7994.

Jan. 27: Beef & Beer

5-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Tickets: $25/person. The event supports wounded veterans in Maryland. Auction, music and dancing. 410-641-7667 or 443-831-1791.