Up And Down Season Continues For Mallards

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team this week continued its Jekyll and Hyde start to the early season with a 56-19 win over Salisbury Christian at home on Monday.

The Mallards’ record now stands at 3-2 on the season, which has featured wins followed by losses. The Worcester boys beat Holly Grove, 69-36, in their season opener, then fell to Laurel, 48-37 in their second game. Worcester rebounded with a 43-32 win over Delmarva Christian, but followed that victory with a 45-39 win over Salisbury School last Friday.

The early season pattern continued on Monday with the 56-19 rout of Salisbury Christian at home. The Mallards are slated to play two games in the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury on December 27-28 and will return to action in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) with a home game against Holly Grove on January 4.