Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 16, 2016

The Delmarva Hotel was located on the west side of Baltimore Avenue between North Division and 1st streets. Originally known as The New Avalon, the hotel had been pieced together by its owner, Josephine Hastings, by combining cottages on either side of her boarding house in the early 1900s.

The Delmarva, like most Ocean City hotels of that era, operated on the American Plan where all meals were provided to guests. It was well regarded for its dining room as well as its long, shady porch.

In later years, it took back its original name and was known as The Avalon Inn. Demolished in May 2008, it is now the site of the Sleep Inn.

Photo courtesy of Bill and Kitt Matthews