Worcester Prep Upper School Select Choral Ensemble Treat Residents At Several Local Retirement Homes With Singing Performances

Worcester Prep Upper School Music Director Christopher Buzby and his Select Choral Ensemble treated residents of three local retirement homes in Berlin, Snow Hill and Salisbury to singing performances this month. To cap off the day, the Ensemble even pulled off a flash mob in The Centre At Salisbury during their lunch at the food court. Left, Mingling with Assisted Living residents Catherine and Paul Gorman are, front, Ensemble members Maddie Simons, Chandler Dennis and Maya Natesan; and, back, Kaitlyn Hamer, Alannah Curtis, Sami Repass, Liza Moore, Grace Schwartz, Emilee Dorey, Maria Deckmann and Meghan Cummings. Right, Sami Repass, Liza Moore and Isabel Dashiell share stories and songs with Assisted Living resident Marie Purnell. Submitted Photos