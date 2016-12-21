Worcester Tech Student Surprised With Jefferson Award For Giving Ways

Junior Eric Rimel is pictured after he was surprised with a Jefferson Award Wednesday morning. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

NEWARK – Students, teachers and community members joined together to surprise a Worcester Technical High School student with the Jefferson Award this week.

On Wednesday, in the midst of a pep rally at Worcester Tech, WBOC’s Maxine Bentzel announced that junior Eric Rimel had been named a WBOC Jefferson Award winner. Rimel, a Stephen Decatur High School student who is enrolled in the nursing program at Worcester Tech, is known for his volunteer efforts on behalf of youth diabetes education programs.

“We know you’re going to do great things,” said Lou Taylor, superintendent of Worcester County’s public schools. “You’re going to be a great ambassador for this school system.”

Rimel, 17, was nominated for the honor by Jeff Dietz, director of a youth camp, Camp Possibilities, Rimel is involved in. During the past five years, he’s helped raise $40,000 to send children with diabetes to the camp. Dietz said the teen’s extensive efforts made filling out the Jefferson Award nomination form easy.

“It just flowed,” he said. “The work he’s done is exceptional.”

After Bentzel announced Rimel as the award winner in front of his peers, he was celebrated at a reception with his family and honored with commendations from a variety of local dignitaries. Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic praised Rimel for his fundraising to send kids to camp, his work with the Worcester County Arts Council and his efforts to teach local children to bowl.

Ocean City Councilman John Gehrig said Rimel had coached his own children at the local bowling alley.

“I’m grateful to you as a parent of one of your students for all the time and effort you put in,” Gehrig said.

He read a proclamation on behalf of Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan which declared it “Eric Rimel Day” in Ocean City.

“Life’s about making choices,” he told Rimel. “You’re making all the right choices.”

Delegate Mary Beth Carozza said that in doing what he could for others, Rimel was an example for students throughout the school system.

“Eric has always made it about other people,” she said.

Sen. Jim Mathias also praised Rimel’s willingness to give back to the community.

“You’re out there making a difference every day with the time God has given you,” he said.

He said the teenager was an inspiration to others and would continue to make a difference.

“Whatever your dreams are, because of your determination, you are going to make come true,” he said.

Rimel, though overwhelmed by the surprise recognition, took a moment to address the crowd.

“I just want to thank everyone for supporting me while I do all this stuff,” he said.

The Jefferson Award is a national recognition created to honor individuals for their commitment to public service. On Delmarva, WBOC-TV presents the award to “ordinary people who do extraordinary things.”