35th Governor’s Challenge Set For Next Week

The 35th Annual Governor’s Challenge Holiday Tournament featuring some of the top high school programs on the east coast gets underway in Salisbury next Tuesday. Pictured above is a scene from Worcester’s Prep’s opening round game in the tournament last year. File photo

BERLIN- The 35th Annual Governor’s Challenge holiday basketball tournament gets underway next Tuesday with early first-round games featuring local teams.

The Governor’s Challenge, long a staple on the local holiday basketball tournament scene, has steadily grown to become the largest high school tournament on the east coast. Starting Tuesday and running through December 30, the tournament will feature roughly 100 of the top boys’ and girls’ teams from around the region from Virginia to New York.

For years, the tournament featured the top high school basketball programs from both Maryland and Delaware competing against each other for bragging rights along with signature desserts on the line for both states’ governors. In 2010, the tournament was rebranded thanks in large part to a partnership DMVElite Showcase Events and as a result now draws some of the top boys’ and girls’ high school programs from all over the region and beyond.

The action gets underway on Tuesday with games practically around the clock at the main venue at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center along with satellite locations at Bennett High School and the Salisbury School. The local area will once again be well-represented with teams from the Lower Shore competing in various brackets.

For example, the Stephen Decatur boys come into the tournament highly touted and unbeaten on the young season and will compete in the DMVElite Showcase bracket. The Seahawks are scheduled to face Bishop Sullivan at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for their tournament opener and will face Potomac again at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

The Worcester Prep boys will also compete in the Governor’s Challenge next week. The Mallards will face Harford Christian in its opener next Tuesday at Bennett High School at 5 p.m. Depending on the outcome of the other first-round games, the Mallards will face either Mardela or Salisbury School next Wednesday.

The Stephen Decatur girls’ team will face St. Andrew’s Episcopal in their opener next Tuesday at Bennett at 11:45 a.m. Depending on the outcome of other early games, the Seahawks will face either Southern Garrett or Wooten in the second round next Wednesday at a time and place to be determined.

The Pocomoke boys’ varsity team will also compete, acting on DuVal at Bennett on December 29. Pocomoke will play either Tallwood or Cesar Chavez in its second round game. The Snow Hill boys’ varsity team takes on Sherwood on Tuesday in the first-round game at Bennett at 10 a.m. The Eagles will face either St. Joe’s by the Sea or Wicomico in the second round.

In addition to the games, the Governor’s Challenge also features numerous special events showcasing the remarkable talent competing in the tournament including a skills competition, a slam dunk contest and a three-point shooting contest throughout the event next week. There will also be numerous giveaways and other promotions during halftime of the each of the games.