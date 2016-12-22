Coastal Association Of REALTORS® Collect Over 100 Toys For Toys For Tots And Raises $275 For Habitat For Humanity

by
community-b

During its 2016 Holiday Party at Seacrets, the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR) collected over 100 toys for the Toys For Tots Foundation and raised $275 for Habitat for Humanity. Pictured, standing from left, are Membership Committee members Mary Burgess of Shamrock Realty Group, Rosie Beauclair of Shamrock Realty Group, Elaine Gordy of Long & Foster Real Estate in Salisbury, Lt. Col. Dick Tanner of the U.S. Marine Corp. and Kathy Lowing of EXIT Realty at the Beach, and, kneeling, Larissa Luck of Universal Mortgage & Finance, Pam Wadler of Shamrock Realty Group, Marie McFarland of the Coastal Association of REALTORS®, and Bernie Flax of EXIT Realty at the Beach.