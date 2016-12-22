Cops And Courts – December 23, 2016

A single-vehicle accident occurred at Philadelphia Avenue and 15th Street around mid-day on Tuesday. For reasons unknown, the vehicle struck the brick median in the intersection causing extensive damage. Public Works officials were on the scene assessing the damage. Submitted Photo

Assault, Disturbing Peace

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on resisting arrest and disturbing the peace charges this week after allegedly launching into a threatening tirade at a downtown resident and later scrapping with police officers.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence on Talbot Street for a reported domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, an OCPD officer stood outside the residence and allegedly heard a suspect, later identified as Richard Khanna, 57, of Ocean City, shouting threatening expletives apparently at other residents in the building.

The OCPD officer made contact with Khanna and advised him he was in violation of the town’s noise ordinance. According to police reports, Khanna told the officer he understood the ordinance and promised to quiet down, at which point the officer cleared the scene. Around 4:15 a.m., however, the same officer was dispatched back to the residence on Talbot Street for a similar complaint.

According to police reports, the officer observed Khanna through the window shouting similar threatening expletives he had been shouting during the OCPD’s first visit to the residence on Tuesday morning. The officer also heard loud thumping and banging as if the walls were being struck inside the residence.

During a lull in the tirade, the OCPD officer knocked on the door and told Khanna he was under arrest for disorderly conduct and noise violations. The officer advised Khanna to turn around and present his arms for handcuffing, but Khanna refused and launched into the expletive-laced tirade against the police and refused to cooperate, according to police reports.

Two OCPD officers grabbed Khanna’s arms and attempted to cuff him, but he allegedly refused to cooperate, twisting his body and tensing his arms and balling his hands into clenched fists to prevent being taken into custody. He was eventually subdued and handcuffed, according to police reports.

While seated on the steps outside the unit awaiting transport, Khanna allegedly launched into yet another tired directed at the OCPD officers detaining him, threatening to assault them and urging them to take him out of handcuffs. When told to stop being disorderly, Khanna only intensified his expletives, according to police reports.

When yet another OCPD officer was attempting to search Khanna, he allegedly threatened the officer and moved his knee into a position as if to threaten the officer, who was forced to move away to avoid being struck by the suspect. Khanna was ultimately subdued and charged with disturbing the peace, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, failure to obey a lawful order and noise violations.

Assault Charges At Party

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City man was arrested on assault and other charges last week after allegedly fighting with co-workers when a holiday party at his residence grew too large.

Around 1 a.m. last Thursday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a residence on 127th Street for a reported domestic assault in progress. OCPD officers arrived and discovered around 10 people focused on a man later identified as Dallas Godman, 22, of Ocean City, who lived at the residence.

Officers spoke to one witness who reported members of the group were all co-workers at a restaurant and had been at a holiday party when they were invited back to Godman’s residence to continue the party. According to witness testimony, Godman was intoxicated and became angry the party had grown so large and began arguing with his girlfriend.

The witness told police Godman then choked his girlfriend by putting his forearm across her neck. When two other men attempted to intercede on the girlfriend’s behalf, Godman started fighting with them, punching one man in the face, according to police reports. The witness said the parties then separated and the group left the residence, but Godman allegedly followed them out and attempted to fight with all of them, according to police reports.

Another witness corroborated the story and told police he too had been struck in the face by Godman during the altercation. Godman’s girlfriend told police he had come home from the party and became angry when there were too many people at his residence. Godman was ultimately arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and a noise violation, the latter coming when he allegedly had several screaming fits while officers were questioning him.

More Arrests In Salisbury Bank Robbery

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police have now arrested six suspects in connection with the armed robbery of a bank back earlier this month.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, Salisbury Police responded to the Bank of Delmarva branch on Eastern Shore Drive. Bank employees told police several masked suspects had entered the bank, displayed guns and demanded money. The investigation revealed five suspects entered the bank through a back door located on the parking lot side.

Immediately, all five suspects displayed handguns and began demanding money. The suspects ordered bank employees to the floor and tied their hands. The suspects then removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank teller drawers before fleeing on foot. K-9 units searched the area to no avail, but after analyzing evidence, detectives initially arrested Kalvin Holley, 28, of Salisbury, and after further investigation arrested Richard Moise, 25; and Tairell Copper, 25, both of Salisbury, for their roles in the bank robbery.

Salisbury Police detectives continued their investigation and conducted interviews, which led to the identification and arrest of additional suspects this week. Also arrested were Heather Mitchell, 26, of Salisbury; Hakeen Wrightout, 27, of Salisbury; and David Jacquet, 26, of Salisbury.