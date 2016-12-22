Decatur Girls Enter Break A Perfect 6-0

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team swept a pair of Bayside South contests on the road this week to improve to 6-0 on the season.

The Seahawks have been road warriors thus far on the early season with five of their first six games played away from home, but have not been phased by the scheduling anomaly. Decatur opened with a pair of wins on the road against Cambridge-South Dorchester and Colonel Richardson.

The Seahawks played their one and only home game thus far this year on December 9, a 62-27 rout of Crisfield. Last week, Decatur played three more on the road including a 35-17 win over county rival Pocomoke last Tuesday. On Friday, the Seahawks traveled to another county rival Snow Hill and the outcome was much the same.

The Decatur girls routed host Snow Hill, 43-18, last Friday. Savannah Schultz led the Seahawks with 13 points and 12 steals, while Lexie VanKirk added 15 points and eight rebounds. On Monday, the trend continued for the Seahawks with a 67-33 win over Washington High on the road.

Through the first part of the season leading up to the holiday break, the Seahawks are a perfect 6-0 win five of the wins coming on the road. The Decatur girls will play St. Andrew’s in the Governor’s Challenge next Tuesday before resuming the regular season schedule on January 3 at home against Bennett.