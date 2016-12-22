Decatur Teams Solid In 2nd Bayside Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity indoor track teams turned in solid performances in the second Bayside Conference meet of the season last week with middle-of-the-pack team scores and some top individual performances.

The Decatur boys finished ninth overall as a team amid the 15 schools represented in the meet. For the record, Smyrna was first, Cape Henlopen was second and North Caroline was third. The Seahawk girls finished 11th overall among the 17 school competing in the meet. Caesar Rodney was first, North Caroline was second and Kent Island was third.

On the boys side, Decatur did well in the distance events as usual with Kevin Beck finishing seventh in the 1,600, Jack Reimer finishing fifth in the 3,200 and Cameron James finishing fifth in the 800. In the relays, Decatur was third in the 4×200 and fifth in the 4×400.

In the field events on the boys’ side, Decatur’s Jared Massey finished ninth in the long jump, while Stephen Bise was 10th. Massey also finished third in the triple jump. Wyatt Davy was eighth in the pole vault, while Patrick Miller finished eighth in the shot put.

On the girls’ side, Adrianna Serpe finished eighth in the 55 hurdles. In the relays, the Decatur girls finished ninth in the 4×200, third in the 4×400 and seventh in the 4×800. In the high jump, Decatur’s Bethany Williams was third while Christina Romano was fifth. Williams also finished fifth in the triple jump. In the pole vault, Jillian Mitrecic was second and Dana Kim finished eighth.