Mallards Close Out First Half With 7-0 Mark

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team closed out the first portion of its schedule unbeaten to take a perfect 7-0 record into the holiday break.

The Mallards opened the season with a 40-12 win over Holly Grove and have rarely been tested since over the first seven games of the 2016-2017 campaign. The Worcester girls beat Salisbury Christian, 47-19, last week to run their record to 7-0 heading into the Christmas break.

During the 7-0 run, the Mallards have averaged around 40 points per game while giving up an average of around 20 points per game. The Worcester girls will start their post-holiday schedule the same way they began the season with a home game against Holly Grove set for January 4. After a road game with Salisbury Christian, the Mallards will play three straight at home through the month of January including old rival Saints Peter and Paul, Chincoteague and Gunston.