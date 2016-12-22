Members Of The Ocean City/Berlin Leo Club Visit Berlin Nursing Home

by
students-a

Members of the Ocean City/Berlin Leo Club recently visited the Berlin Nursing Home and presented the residents with home-made Christmas ornaments that they made especially for the occasion. Pictured, from left, are Grant Rosenblatt, Leo president; Stella Cunningham, secretary; members Sophia Leung, Rodney Murray, Jude Al-Hamad, Lydia Kappelmeier, Tyler Keiser, Emily Taylor and Kennedy Duke; and Nora Duke, faculty advisor. Submitted Photos