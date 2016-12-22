Police Impersonation Suspect Sought

SNOW HILL — Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday are investigating another alleged case of police officer impersonation following a phony traffic stop near Snow Hill late Wednesday night, the second similar case this month.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a female driver reported being stopped by a sedan with red and blue flashing lights on Route 12 in the area of Carmean Road just north of Snow Hill. The suspect told the victim she had been speeding and demanded her license and registration.

The female victim told sheriff’s deputies she became suspicious when he badge said only “police” and did not include the name of a specific agency or any other familiar identifiers for police officers. The victim described the suspect as a white male, roughly 5’6” and heavy set.

The suspect was wearing a brown button-up shirt with the badge on his left chest. The female victim sped off after becoming suspicious, possibly running over the suspect’s foot. Anyone with information about the incident or who may also have been stopped in the area is urged to contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1111.

Wednesday night’s incident was the second case of police officer impersonation reported in Worcester County this month.

Around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, Maryland State Police (MSP) troopers from the Salisbury barrack responded to a 911 call from a female victim, a 38-year-old pregnant woman from Brooklyn, N.Y., who told police she was driving away from the location in Worcester County where she had reportedly been pulled over, assaulted and robbed by three suspects posing as police officers. The victim was told to pull over and MSP troopers would locate her.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has issued a few safety tips to avoid being pulled over by suspects impersonating police officers that bear repeating. If one has a cellular device, call 911 immediately and give the location and answer the questions of the dispatcher. The dispatcher should be able to check with local and state officials to make sure it’s an official police vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds potential victims to not stop unless directed to by the dispatcher. The dispatchers will stay on the line with potential victims and it is not illegal to use a cell phone while driving in an emergency. Potential victims are urged to activate their own emergency flashers and slow down. It’s a good idea to drive to a well-lit public place when getting pulled over if possible.