Red-Hot Seahawks Continue Early Dominance

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team stayed on a major roll this week, routing two more Bayside South opponents to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Seahawks entered the season under the “unfinished business” mantra after last year’s near-miss in the state championship game, and thus far the team has finished everything it has started on the young season. After a 72-13 rout of Cambridge-South Dorchester in the season opener, the Seahawks faced a couple of tougher matchups including Colonel Richardson and old Worcester County rival Pocomoke, but were rarely challenged.

Last week, Pocomoke, which won a state championship of its own last year and split with the Seahawks in the regular season, led for much of the first quarter before Decatur turned up the pressure defense and got its high-octane offense into gear on the way to an 89-57 rout.

Last Friday, the Seahawks took on always-tough Crisfield and blew away the Crabbers, 82-57. Kevon Voyles led the way with 19 points, while Ja’Ron Johnson scored 14, Keve Aluma added 12 and Gary Briddell pitched in 10. Back in action on Monday against Washington High, the result was pretty much the same.

Decatur led 20-7 after one quarter and took a 39-20 lead into halftime. Throughout the second half, the Seahawks steadily built on their lead and pulled away for the 83-49 win to improve to 5-0 on the season. Again, it was Voyles leading the way with a career-high 28 points. Aluma added 18 while Briddell and Johnson each pitched in eight.

Going into the season, it was expected that Aluma and Briddell would lead the Seahawks on their quest to return to the state championship game and thus far they pair are holding up their end of the bargain. However, at least for the last two games, it has been Voyles leading the way with 19 points against Crisfield and 28 against Washington.

The Seahawks will get their first real tests next week in the annual Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament in Salisbury. The Seahawks open the tournament with a first-round game against Bishop Sullivan next Tuesday, followed by a second round game against Potomac next Thursday.