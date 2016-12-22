Seahawks Honored With Bayside Awards

BERLIN- The Bayside Conference post-season football awards were announced this week and Decatur was well-represented with one player on the All-Second Team and nine receiving honorable mentions.

Punter Caleb Bourne was named Second-Team All-Conference when the Bayside awards were announced this week. Earning honorable mentions were Garrett Rites, Eddie Zonnak, Alan Means, Jian Joobeen, Kevin Voyles, Avonte Purnell, John Ford, Nate McIntyre, and Justin Manganiello.