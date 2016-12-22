Seahawks Rout Warriors For First Win

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team won its first match of the young season last week, beating Mardela, 78-3, to improve to 1-1.

Decatur won 13-15 bouts against Mardela to cruise to the 78-3 win. At 106, Decatur’s Jessie Albino beat Mardela’s Ethan Smith and Cade Solito beat Mardela’s Braxton Thomas to stake the Seahawks to an early 12-0 lead. After a Decatur loss at 120 cut the lead to 12-3, the Seahawks were perfect the rest of the way. Josh Lawson beat Mardela’s Dakota Lovelace at 126. Kyle Elliott won by forfeit at 132. Jeremy Danner beat Mardela’s Sam Balcerak at 138 and Cole Bennett beat Charlie Beach at 145.

After Andy McKahan won by forfeit at 152, Dominic Klebe beat Mardela’s Travis Harcum at 160 and Lucus Aulinskis beat Theron Perez at 170. Alex Means won by forfeit at 182, Caleb Bourne beat Caleb Maddox at 195, Jian Joobeen beat Ryan Lewis at 220 and Ean Spencer closed it out with a win over Elijah Brown at 285.