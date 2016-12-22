Second Graders At OC Elementary Take Part In “Share-A-Bear” Project

by
students-b

The second graders at Ocean City Elementary have once again dressed up brand new bears from the Salvation Army to be given to children in the Berlin, Ocean City and Salisbury area.  The “Share-a-Bear” project is a fun way to join in the spirit of giving this holiday season. Pictured with their bears are second graders Adam Pouchan, Oscar Guerrero, Valentina Cipollone, Gavin Geiser, Madeline Gay and Caleb Esham.