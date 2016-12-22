SoDel Cares Donates $5,000 To Harry K Foundation

SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, a hospitality group with nine area restaurants, recently donated $5,000 to the Harry K Foundation, which is helping the families and children who are coping with hunger and food instability in Delaware. Pictured, from left, are Kathleen Hefferman, manager of Fish On in Lewes; Harry Keswani, founder and president of the Harry K Foundation; Lindsey Barry, controller for SoDel Concepts; and Raul Rodriguez, chef of Fish On. Founded by Keswani, the foundation has helped open 24 food pantries in schools to date. Submitted Photos