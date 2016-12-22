Students And Faculty At Worcester Prep Busy Elves During Holiday Season

Students and faculty at Worcester Preparatory School have been busy elves this holiday season giving back to the community. Above, WPS senior and SGA officer Davis Taylor, Headmaster Dr. Barry Tull, Diakonia Executive Director Claudia Nagle and Head of Lower School Celeste Bunting gathered to kick off WPS’ season of giving at the annual Upper School Thanksgiving program on Nov. 22.