Things I Like – December 23, 2016

by

Giving gifts

A reliable handyman

Silence

The first good day after being sick

Playing sports with my kids

Unsolicited advice

Not packing socks for a vacation

Warm winter days

The feeling after a Monday morning workout

A little kid’s footprints in the sand

Receiving gifts

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.