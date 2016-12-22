Things To Do Around Town – December 23, 2016

Dec. 24-25: Eastern Orthodox Christmas

Saint Andrew’s Orthodox Church will celebrate Christ’s birth with services beginning at 6 p.m. with Great Vespers. On Sunday, Dec. 25, Festal Orthros will be celebrated at 9 a.m. and the Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom at 10 a.m. Visitors warmly welcomed. 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes, Del. 302-645-5791; www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Family Worship

7 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Children’s Nativity pageant, Christmas carols, Holy Communion and candle-lighting. 410-641-5195.

Dec. 24: Christmas Celebration

7 p.m. Join the Odyssey Church to celebrate the true gifts of Christmas: Hope, love, joy and peace. Busy bags for children, lighting of Advent wreath, relevant message, candle-lighting and a birthday celebration for Jesus. Everyone is invited. www.theodysseychurch.com.

Jan. 3: Family Night “PJ Party”

5:30 p.m. Ocean City Branch, Worcester County Library. Come in PJs, read bedtime stories, have coloring sheets and nighttime snacks. For children 3 years old and their caregivers. 410-524-1818.

Jan. 4: Grace Parker All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7 a.m.-noon. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. Eggs any style, pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, ham, biscuits, has brown potatoes, grits, coffee, tea. $8; carry-out $6. Milk, soda and orange juice available. 410-289-9340.

Jan. 6: Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department CASH Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m.; early bird games begin at 5:45 p.m.; 20 regular games at 7 p.m. ($125). Two special games ($200 value), 50/50 and jackpot. Food and beverage available for purchase. Main fire station. $25 in advance; $30 at the door. Reserve tickets at 443-880-6966.

Jan. 6: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Anyone interested in joining the all-volunteer group is welcome to attend. cbreeze601@verizon.net.

Jan. 15: God’s Country Crossroads Gospel Concert

6 p.m. Friendship United Methodist Church, 10537 Friendship Rd., Berlin. No tickets required. Love offering. Refreshments following concert. www.-friendshipchurch.us.

Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19 All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7:30-10:30 a.m. (or until sold out). Berlin Fire Hall, Main Street. Adults: $9; Carry-outs: $7; Children 5-12 years: $5; Children under 5 eat free (prices subject to change without notice). Menu: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, hash browns, waffles, biscuits, coffee, milk and juice.

Jan. 25: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Cash bar is open. Full meal for only $7. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. 410-524-7994.

Jan. 27: Beef & Beer

5-9 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Tickets: $25/person. The event supports wounded veterans in Maryland. Auction, music and dancing. 410-641-7667 or 443-831-1791.