We Remember Those We Have Lost – December 23, 2016

WILLARDS — Brad Elliott, age 45, died on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Betsy Rayne Ruark and the late Archie Burton Elliott. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Callahan Elliott. Surviving are his children, Peter Bradford Elliott, Alicen Elaine Elliott and a sister Kimberly Shockley. There is one grandchild, Dakota.

Mr. Elliott was a farmer. A longtime resident of the Berlin and Worcester County area, he loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. Brad was a big fan of country western music, especially Conway Twitty. He also enjoyed taking “road trips” with his family to West Virginia and Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

A memorial service was held Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Pastor Daryl McCready officiated. Interment was private for the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com .