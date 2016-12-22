Worcester Boys At .500 Entering Break

BERLIN- Six games into its 2016-2017 season, Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball team is still seeking consistency and an identity but the Mallards will have little time to sort things out during the holiday break.

The Worcester boys enter the Christmas break with a 3-3 record and have played well at times during the early portion of the season. The Mallards started with a resounding 69-36 win over Holly Grove, but then dropped the next two to Delaware schools Laurel and Indian River, the later coming with a 69-39 score.

The Mallards then beat Delmarva Christian, but fell to Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Salisbury school in a tight 45-39 game. The Worcester boys closed out the first half of its season with a decisive 56-19 win over Salisbury Christian last week to take a 3-3 record into the holiday break.