Worcester Prep Fifth Graders Visit With Santa

On Dec. 13, Worcester Prep fifth graders eagerly lined up to visit with Santa and give gifts to those in need. Pictured, front from left, are Ashton Selzer, Dylan Simons and Arnav Sehgal; and, back, Caleb Collins, Cole Campbell, Jackson Hershey, Kannon Cropper, Case Tilghman, Santa Claus, Hunter Simons, Jonathan Antonov, Vanesska Hall and Maggie McCabe.