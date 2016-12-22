Worcester Prep Upper School Students Donate Canned Goods To Various Organizations

On Dec. 16, Worcester Prep Upper School students collected cans from every classroom to sort into bags that will be delivered to various organizations in Maryland and Delaware. Pictured, front from left, are Olivia Bescak, Lauren Meoli, Rachael Weidman and Head of Upper School Mike Grosso; and, back, Seth Lewis, Grant Brown, Jordan Welch, John Repass, Brad White and Andrew Stickler.