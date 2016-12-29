Decatur Boys Rout Bishop Sullivan, 68-52

Decatur’s Keve Aluma hammers home a dunk during the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament this week in Salisbury. The Seahawks cruised to a 68-52 win over Virginia’s Bishop Sullivan in the opening round. Photo courtesy Earl Campbell

SALISBURY- Stephen Decatur’s unbeaten boys’ varsity basketball team withstood its first big test in the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament this week, beating Bishop Sullivan, 68-52, on Tuesday in the opener.

The highly-touted Decatur boys’ team entered the holiday break with a perfect 6-0 record after cruising through the first part of their regular season schedule. The Seahawks ran the table during the first portion of the season, beating Bayside Conference opponents by an average of nearly 40 points.

However, the Seahawks figured to be tested in the Governor’s Challenge, which features some of the top high school programs from up and down the east coast, and drew a tough assignment in Bishop Sullivan in its opener on Tuesday at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center. Bishop Sullivan is a Virginia private school that loads its schedule each year with top tier teams from up and down the coast.

Against Bishop Sullivan on Tuesday, Decatur led by a narrow 19-15 after one quarter, but built its lead to 38-20 by the half. The Seahawks continued to build on its lead through the second half and led by as many as 21 in the third quarter before Bishop Sullivan chipped away a little in the fourth. When the final horn sounded, the Seahawks had cruised to the 68-52 win.

Keve Aluma led Decatur with a double-double including 25 points and 11 rebounds. Kevon Voyles pitched in 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Gary Briddell scored nine and added 11 rebounds. The Seahawks faced Potomac in the second round on Thursday in a game played too late to be included in this edition. Decatur returns to regular season action next Tuesday with a road game against Bennett, followed by home game against Mardela next Thursday.