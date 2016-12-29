First Graders At OC Elementary Collect Donations For OC Cold Weather Shelter

by
students-e

In the spirit of the holiday giving season, first grade students at Ocean City Elementary School collected 123 brand new hats, scarves and pairs of mittens and gloves to be donated to the Ocean City Cold Weather Shelter. Pictured are first graders Gabriel Marin, Riley Sudol, Parker Kraeuter, Katherine Conway, Cecelia Diehlmann and John Crossett.